The First Tee of Greater Wilmington looking to the future

Pro golfer Brian Harman will return to the scene of his 2017 Wells Fargo Championship victory when he takes part in a charity event to benefit the First Tee of Greater Wilmington at Eagle Point Golf Club on Nov. 13.

Harman will participate in an exhibition on the driving range at Eagle Point at 11:15 a.m., and will play three holes with each one of six foursomes in the afternoon.

He will also join WECT's Jon Evans for a “fireside chat” in the Eagle Point clubhouse after golf and a cocktail hour.



Money raised will help for pay for new First Tee facilities and projects.



In May, the First Tee of Greater Wilmington opened its new facility at the Wilmington Municipal Golf Course during the week of the Wells Fargo Championship.



"We are planning in 2018 to do a classroom set up, and a clubhouse for our children so that they can come in out of season, and be under roof,” said Randy Hofer, executive director of the First Tee of Greater Wilmington.



The building will allow the teachers and children to stay inside during inclement weather and heat.

Harman won the Wells Fargo Championship by making birdie on the 18th hole in the final round. The 30-year-old from Savannah posted a 10-under final score, beating Dustin Johnson and Pat Perez by one stroke, to take home the $1.35 million first prize check.

Playing spots for the Nov. 13 charity round of golf are limited, and cost $4,000 each. Anyone interested should call Hofer at 610-888-0019.

