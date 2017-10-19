Week 10 High School Football Scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Week 10 High School Football Scoreboard

October 20
Week 10

New Hanover 37, Ashley 0 F
Hoggard 50, North Brunswick 0 F
South Brunswick 0, Laney 36 F
Topsail 7, West Brunswick 35 
East Columbus at East Bladen cancelled 
South Robeson 14, South Columbus 43 F
West Bladen 28, St. Pauls 55 F 
Whiteville 57, West Columbus 0 F
Midway 0, James Kenan 47 F
Wallace-Rose Hill 63, Goldsboro 20 F
Pender 6, East Carteret 24 F
Trask 47, Dixon 21 F

