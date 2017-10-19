Week 10 High School football schedule

October 20
Week 10
New Hanover at Ashley
Hoggard at North Brunswick
South Brunswick at Laney
Topsail at West Brunswick
South Robeson at South Columbus
West Bladen at St. Pauls
Whiteville at West Columbus
Midway at James Kenan
Wallace-Rose Hill at Goldsboro
Pender at East Carteret
Trask at Dixon
East Columbus at East Bladen cancelled
