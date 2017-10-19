Week 10 High School football schedule - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

October 20
New Hanover at Ashley
Hoggard at North Brunswick
South Brunswick at Laney
Topsail at West Brunswick
South Robeson at South Columbus
West Bladen at St. Pauls 
Whiteville at West Columbus
Midway at James Kenan
Wallace-Rose Hill at Goldsboro
Pender at East Carteret
Trask at Dixon

East Columbus at East Bladen cancelled 

