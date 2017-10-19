Cape Fear women's soccer caps off perfect regular season - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Cape Fear women's soccer caps off perfect regular season

Cape Fear women's soccer caps off perfect regular season (Source: Raycom Media) Cape Fear women's soccer caps off perfect regular season (Source: Raycom Media)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

The Cape Fear Community College women’s soccer team capped off a perfect regular season with a 5-0 win at Patrick Henry Community College on Thursday.

The Sea Devils Carly Higgins scored four goals, Madison Bolen chipped in with one.

With the victory Cape Fear improves to 15-0 on the season and 12-0 in conference play. 

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly