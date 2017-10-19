Cape Fear women's soccer caps off perfect regular season

The Cape Fear Community College women’s soccer team capped off a perfect regular season with a 5-0 win at Patrick Henry Community College on Thursday.
The Sea Devils Carly Higgins scored four goals, Madison Bolen chipped in with one.
With the victory Cape Fear improves to 15-0 on the season and 12-0 in conference play.
