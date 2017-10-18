Trask’s Jacob Johnson named WECT Athlete of the Week

Trask’s Jacob Johnson is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.



The junior put up monster numbers in the Titans' 53-24 win over East Carteret.



Johnson carried the ball 20 times for 247 yards and four touchdowns. With the victory, the Titans improved to 6-2 overall.



