Cape Fear basketball making the most of playing away from Schwartz Center

The Cape Fear Community College men’s basketball team has called the Schwartz Center home since it opened in October 2000.

This season, because of renovations going on inside the Schwartz Center, the Sea Devils won’t be able to play on their home court.

Cape Fear will practice at Williston Middle School, and play home games at New Hanover’s Brogden Hall.

The Sea Devils seem excited to call Williston the team’s home away from home.

“This is tremendous,” Cape Fear head coach Ryan Mantlo said of the Williston gym. “When we first got in here, the guys said, ‘Coach, we are going to a middle school?’ Then they got in here and saw it and they were ecstatic. We had one of our best practices of the year.”

While the workouts have been great, the transition hasn’t been without a few issues. Transportation and timing have been the hardest things to work out.

“It’s been a lot more difficult than I anticipated,” Mantlo said. “From getting everyone on a bus and driving here and figuring out different places.”

There is a light at the end of the tunnel. The first-year players know next season they will be playing in an upgraded Schwartz Center.

“Ah man, I am ecstatic for it,” freshman BeeJey Pittman said. “I am just ready to play in it, see all the people in it, and see how all the fans react to it.”

