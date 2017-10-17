Mackenzie Gore named top prospect in the 2017 Arizona Rookie League

San Diego Padres pitcher Mackenzie Gore continues to receive national accolades.

Baseball America named the former Whiteville standout the top prospect who played in the Arizona Rookie League in 2017. The hard-throwing left-handed pitcher dominated batters in the Arizona Rookie League, holding them to a .184 average and striking out 34 in just 21.1 innings pitched.

Gore’s manager, Shaun Cole, told Baseball America, “I’ll be surprised if he spends a lot of time in the minor leagues. He’s so far advanced than most of the high school guys and even college guys. He’s a good one.”

San Diego drafted Gore with the third pick overall in the 2017 Major League Baseball draft.

