Week 9 High School Football Scoreboard

October 13
Week 9
Ashley 14, Hoggard 34 F
Laney 14, Topsail 10
West Brunswick 21, New Hanover 52 F
North Brunswick 24, South Brunswick 17 F
East Bladen 34, St. Pauls 28 F
East Columbus 6, South Robeson 44 F
South Columbus 41, Fairmont 34 F
West Columbus 28, West Bladen 49 F
Red Springs 20, Whiteville 36 F
East Duplin 53, Midway 0 F
James Kenan 54, Spring Creek 6 F
Dixon 19, Pender 36 F
East Carteret 24, Trask 53 F
