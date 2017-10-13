Doctors prescribe recipe for better health

More doctors and medical groups are building classes and teaching kitchens into their practices, or creating preventative food pantries. (Source: NPN)

You walk into your doctor's office and don't expect to find fresh produce or a warm stove. But, you've always heard you are what you eat, so more doctors are building kitchens and classes into their practices to teach what they preach.

Michael Carr is a new man these days after dropping more than 150 pounds.

“I wore a size 52 trousers,” Carr said. “I’m wearing a size 34 now.”

He was on all kinds of medications for things like cholesterol and diabetes. He says his doctor made all the difference when she prescribed a brand new lifestyle.

“It’s a combination of cooking, what I ate and certainly the exercise,” Carr said.

Salima Ruffin also saw drastic changes once her doctor intervened.

“She put me on a special diet,” Ruffin said. “She taught me how to eat healthy. That inspired me so much that I decided to open up a vegan restaurant.”

It’s not uncommon for a doctor to say eat better or lose weight, but Salima and Michael’s doctor showed them how in an actual class.

“We have a cooking school,” Dr. Mimi Guarneri said. “We have a large emphasis on teaching people that food is medicine.”

More doctors and medical groups are building classes and teaching kitchens into their practices, or creating preventative food pantries as part of their pharmacies of sorts. They say this has been the missing link in medicine for years.

“I was taught to tell patients go home and lose weight,” Dr. Guarneri said. “Go home and lower your blood sugar, and patients would say, ‘How do I do that doctor?’ and most physicians don’t get that in medical school.”

Even that is changing now, as some medical schools add culinary curriculum. Some practices are adding programs for kids, low-income families and people with specific health concerns.

Patients say it makes a real difference.

“My blood pressure is totally normal,” Ruffin said. “My cholesterol is lowered.”

“What I eat, how I exercise, these are all part of her RX, as it were, to make sure that I have a lifestyle that’s worthy of living,” Carr said.

