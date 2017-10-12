Wilmington Hammerheads Youth win tournament championship

The Wilmington Hammerheads Youth FC is adding another trophy to its case.

Last weekend, the Hammerheads U15 girls’ team won the top flight of the Washington Area Girls Soccer Tournament, which started in 1975.

Wilmington beat Delaware 1-0 for the title.

"Honestly, I didn't think we had a chance,” head coach Craig Johnson said. “But this team never surprises me in how they compete. As for the club, it's a feather in the cap, but big picture, it's not about winning and losing."

Last year, the team won a lower flight at the WAGS event.

