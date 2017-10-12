Gridiron girls get tough on the football field

Nearly 2,000 girls now play on formerly all-boys high school teams. (Source: NPN)

The sport of football has taken a hit on and off the field. More information is being revealed about brain damage in professional players and concussions for athletes at all levels, but that isn’t stopping one group on the gridiron from growing.

Alise Scaggs and Alexis Ervin are all grit on the football field. They play in an all-girl tackle football league.

“When I score a touchdown, it’s probably one of the most exciting feelings I've ever experienced,” Alise said.

“This is aggressive, and I like the contact,” Alexis said.

Nearly 2,000 girls now play on formerly all-boys high school teams. There’s a girls’ flag football team managed by USA Football, and girls tackle leagues are popping up around the country.

Chad Oldham helped launch one league when his daughter asked to play. He says it’s about time girls have the option.

“To be honest with you, I don’t know why it’s been so long for girls to play tackle football,” Oldham said. “They enjoy the sport just as much, and even more, than the boys do.”

While there are no studies specifically on girls playing football, one nationwide study of nine high school sports found that, overall, a significantly higher proportion of concussions was seen for girls versus boys.

Oldham says his coaches are all certified in the Headsup Concussion Prevention Program. His league has adjusted the game to protect the players and make fun the priority.

“We basically eliminated all the high impact plays,” Oldham said. “The field isn't the same size as what the boys play on. They play on a smaller field to reduce higher impacts.”

Parents take some comfort that their daughters are tackling other girls, but they never forget risk is part of the game.

“With any sport, you're going to have some sort of risk involved, so I'm beyond the mom that’s scared on the sidelines,” Andrea Hollingshead said. She’s a mother to more than one football-loving girl.

“I think every girl should have the opportunity to play,” Alise said.

Research finds an increasing number of concussions in all sports for all kids. Even though rules are adjusted on the all-girls tackle teams, co-ed rules remain the same for girls and boys.

