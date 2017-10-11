Blake Walston named WECT Athlete of the Week

Nominate an Athlete of the Week

New Hanover’s Blake Walston is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

The junior put up monster numbers in the Wildcats' 45-6 win over rival Laney.

Walston completed 22-of-45 passes for 399 yards and five touchdowns. With the victory, New Hanover improved to 7-0 on the season.

Walston also is a standout baseball player and already has committed to play baseball at N.C. State.

