Blake Walston named WECT Athlete of the Week

New Hanover’s Blake Walston is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.
The junior put up monster numbers in the Wildcats' 45-6 win over rival Laney.
Walston completed 22-of-45 passes for 399 yards and five touchdowns. With the victory, New Hanover improved to 7-0 on the season.
Walston also is a standout baseball player and already has committed to play baseball at N.C. State.
