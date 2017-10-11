Blake Walston named WECT Athlete of the Week - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Blake Walston named WECT Athlete of the Week

Blake Walston named WECT Athlete of the Week. (Source: WECT) Blake Walston named WECT Athlete of the Week. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

New Hanover’s Blake Walston is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

The junior put up monster numbers in the Wildcats' 45-6 win over rival Laney.

Walston completed 22-of-45 passes for 399 yards and five touchdowns. With the victory, New Hanover improved to 7-0 on the season.

Walston also is a standout baseball player and already has committed to play baseball at N.C. State.

Watch WECT News every Wednesday at 6 and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week. Do you know an outstanding student-athlete? Email jsmist@wect.com to nominate someone.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly