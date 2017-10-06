Week 8 High School Football scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Week 8 High School Football scoreboard

October 6
Week 8

North Brunswick 0,  Ashley 41 F
Hoggard 45, West Brunswick 7 F
New Hanover 45, Laney 6 F
South Brunswick 14, Topsail 3 F 
Fairmont 38 , East Bladen 42 F
South Columbus 48, East Columbus 14 F
Whiteville 52, West Bladen 21 F
St. Pauls 48, West Columbus 6 F
Goldsboro 6, East Duplin 49 F
Spring Creek 0, Wallace-Rose Hill 77 F
Pender 12, Richlands 33 F
Trask 42, Lejeune 7 F

