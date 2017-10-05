Week 8 High School Football schedule - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Week 8 High School Football schedule

Week 8 High School Football schedule (Source: WECT) Week 8 High School Football schedule (Source: WECT)

October 6
Week 8

North Brunswick at Ashley
Hoggard at West Brunswick
New Hanover at Laney
South Brunswick at Topsail 
Fairmont at East Bladen
South Columbus at East Columbus
Whiteville at West Bladen
St. Pauls at West Columbus
Goldsboro at East Duplin
Spring Creek at Wallace-Rose Hill
Pender at Richlands 
Trask at Lejeune

Powered by Frankly