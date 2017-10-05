Week 8 High School Football schedule

October 6
Week 8
North Brunswick at Ashley
Hoggard at West Brunswick
New Hanover at Laney
South Brunswick at Topsail
Fairmont at East Bladen
South Columbus at East Columbus
Whiteville at West Bladen
St. Pauls at West Columbus
Goldsboro at East Duplin
Spring Creek at Wallace-Rose Hill
Pender at Richlands
Trask at Lejeune
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.