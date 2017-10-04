Laney’s Jayla Rogers named WECT Athlete of the Week

Laney’s Jayla Rogers is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

The junior was the medalist in the Buccaneers' conference match last week.

She also was the medalist at the North State Challenge played in Buis Creek, shooting a 70. That included a hole-in-one on the par-3 third on the Orange course.



Watch WECT News every Wednesday at 6 and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week. Do you know an outstanding student-athlete? Email jsmist@wect.com to nominate someone.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.