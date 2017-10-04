UNCW men's basketball lands 2018 recruit

The UNCW men’s basketball team has landed the second member of its 2018 recruiting class.
Shooting guard Jaylen Sims announced on Twitter Wednesday that he has verbally committed to play for the Seahawks.
100% committed to UNCW and Coach Mcgrath. Special thanks to my Mom, Coach Jeff, Coach Coley, and, Coach Sim— J Sims??? (@jaylen_sims) October 4, 2017
1 Peter 5:6#UNCW2022 #DubWay ???? pic.twitter.com/K9xZTUvs0i
As a junior, the 6-foot-6 guard averaged 17.7 points, 6.7 assists, and 3.4 assists per game for United Faith Christian Academy in Charlotte.
Sims, who joins Kai Toews in the Seahawks’ recruiting class, had 12 offers, including ones from East Carolina, Minnesota, and Rhode Island.
