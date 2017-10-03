UNCW women’s basketball team impresses in first practice

The UNCW women’s basketball impress in first practice (Source: WECT)

The UNCW women’s basketball team hit the court at Trask Coliseum Tuesday at the Seahawks’ first official practice under first-year head coach Karen Barefoot.

The Seahawks worked out for nearly three hours as the team began preparing for its regular season opener on Nov. 12 against UNC-Pembroke.

UNCW returns nine players from last year’s team, including leading scorer Madison Raque, who averaged 10.7 points per game.

