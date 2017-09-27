Trask’s B.J. Jordan named WECT Athlete of the Week

Trask’s B.J. Jordan is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.



The junior running back took care of business in the Titans' 14-6 win over rival Pender.



Jordan rushed for 176 yards on 20 carries, and score a 29-yard touchdown.



