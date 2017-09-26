NC State's Keatts refuses comment on federal investigation

Just hours after Tuesday’s report that four assistant basketball coaches and an Adidas executive had been charged in a college bribery scheme, former UNCW and current N.C. State basketball coach Kevin Keatts wanted to keep the conversation about his Wolfpack.

The University of Louisville admitted Tuesday afternoon that the FBI contacted the school, saying it is mentioned in the investigation, although it is not charged.

Keatts, who was hired by the Wolfpack in the spring, worked under head coach Rick Pitino from 2011-14 at Louisville before taking the head coaching job at UNCW.



“I just found out today,” Keatts said about the FBI investigation. “If it’s OK with you, I’d love to keep everything on this year’s team and obviously the future of the upcoming season coming up. But I haven’t had a chance to talk to (Pitino) and I found out just when you did.”



Keatts was asked about the investigation more than once during the question and answer period at State’s media day.

“Once again, I’m going to go back to: I want to just keep this particular (press) conference to our players and the upcoming season,” Keatts said. “I haven’t had, obviously, any time to think about anything today other than our guys and making sure they’re in the right places.”



