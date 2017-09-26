Port City Boxing teaching life lessons with the sweet science

The Wilmington area has produced great boxers like Rodney Moore, James "Bonecrusher" Smith, and Sugar Ray Leonard.

Now a group of boxers from Port City Boxing is hoping to become the next big ticket.

Boxing isn’t just any sport for 16-year-old Kavahnes Herd. It’s something he loves, and it teaches him life lessons.

“You have to know how to calm yourself down,” Herd said about being in the ring. “Getting in the right mind and getting hit a lot, you get angry and sometimes you can spazz out and you have to know how to control yourself.”

Herd recently competed with the group in a tournament in Macon, Georgia, where he won his first championship belt.

“When I won, I got that great feeling in my stomach,” Herd said. “You always pray before you fight, you know what I am saying?”

Sixteen-year-old Lamel Jackson also fought in Macon, and now is dreaming of a future in boxing.

“I like to compete a lot,” Jackson said. “And I want to be a professional boxer when I grow up, so that’s my goal.”

Andre Thompson has been affiliated with the sport for years in Wilmington and over those years has turned out many professional fighters.

However, he recently changed his approach with young athletes.

“I would love to have someone turn pro,” Thompson said. “But my main focus is to get them through high school. If I can get them through high school, and get some out to college, I am happy right there.”

Devine White started boxing much later than many, but now the 26-year-old has two years of experience under his belt. He’s hooked on the sport.



“It’s never too late when it’s something that you really want to do,” White said. “Some people say it is, but I don’t think it is.”

The boxers from Port City Boxing will be back in the ring this weekend. They will compete in the Virginia Championships Sept. 30.

