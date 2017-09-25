UNCW men's basketball lands first recruit of 2018 class

The UNCW men’s basketball team has landed the first member of its 2018 recruiting class.
Point guard Kai Toews announced on Twitter Monday that he has verbally committed to play for the Seahawks.
As a junior, the 6-foot-2 guard averaged 4 points and 4 assists per game for Northfield Mount Hermon High in Massachusetts.
