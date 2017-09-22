Week 6 High School Football Scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Week 6 High School Football Scoreboard

September 22
Week 6

Ashley 0, West Brunswick 7 F
Hoggard 41, Topsail 0 F 
North Brunswick 0, Laney 50 F
New Hanover 50, South Brunswick 0 F
East Bladen 34, Red Springs 6 F
East Columbus 8, West Bladen 48 F
West Columbus 9, South Columbus 49 F
South Robeson 12, Whiteville 58 F
East Duplin 14, Wallace-Rose Hill 12 F
Clinton 49, James Kenan 12 F
Pender 6, Trask 14 F

