Roy Williams headlines as keynote speaker at the UNCW men’s basketball team’s tip-off banquet

North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams was the keynote speaker for the UNCW men’s basketball team’s tip-off banquet at the Burney Center Thursday night.

Williams spoke to a packed house, encouraging Seahawk fans to buy into new head coach C.B. McGrath.

"With C.B. I told him that he knew what he was doing” said Williams about McGrath. He’s been through it. He's been in some big games. He's been in those moments when you have to make a decision. He's been there but just 24 inches over."

McGrath played for Williams at Kansas, and served as an assistant under him for 18 years at both Kansas and North Carolina.

“He’s part of my family so that’s hard to lose, but I think it’s a great opportunity for him” said Williams about McGrath taking the UNCW job. “And I think he’s going to do some great things here at UNCW.”

To go with the encouraging word Williams made a donation of $6,000 to the basketball program.

While it’s been rumored since McGrath was hired, Williams confirmed that the Tar Heels and Seahawk could face each other on the court in the future.

“It’s something that we are already talking about, so I think it’s something we’ll see down the road.”

