Week 6 High School football schedule - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Week 6 High School football schedule

Week 6 High School football schedule (Source: WECT) Week 6 High School football schedule (Source: WECT)

September 22
Week 6

Ashley at West Brunswick
Hoggard at Topsail 
North Brunswick at Laney
New Hanover at South Brunswick
East Bladen at Red Springs
East Columbus at West Bladen
West Columbus at South Columbus
South Robeson at Whiteville
East Duplin at Wallace-Rose Hill
Clinton at James Kenan
East Duplin at Wallace-Rose Hill
Pender at Trask

Powered by Frankly