Week 6 High School football schedule

September 22

Week 6

Ashley at West Brunswick

Hoggard at Topsail

North Brunswick at Laney

New Hanover at South Brunswick

East Bladen at Red Springs

East Columbus at West Bladen

West Columbus at South Columbus

South Robeson at Whiteville

East Duplin at Wallace-Rose Hill

Clinton at James Kenan

East Duplin at Wallace-Rose Hill

Pender at Trask