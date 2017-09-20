Week 6 High School football schedule

September 22
Week 6
Ashley at West Brunswick
Hoggard at Topsail
North Brunswick at Laney
New Hanover at South Brunswick
East Bladen at Red Springs
East Columbus at West Bladen
West Columbus at South Columbus
South Robeson at Whiteville
East Duplin at Wallace-Rose Hill
Clinton at James Kenan
Pender at Trask
