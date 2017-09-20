Whiteville’s Ty Moss named WECT Athlete of the Week. (Source: WECT)
WHITEVILLE, NC (WECT) -
Whiteville’s Ty Moss is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.
The sophomore quarterback did it all in the Wolfpack’s 40-0 win over East Columbus.
Moss complete 11-of-12 passes for 201 yards, he also carried the ball seven times for 97 yards and had a total of four touchdowns.
