Whiteville’s Ty Moss named WECT Athlete of the Week.

Whiteville’s Ty Moss is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

The sophomore quarterback did it all in the Wolfpack’s 40-0 win over East Columbus.



Moss complete 11-of-12 passes for 201 yards, he also carried the ball seven times for 97 yards and had a total of four touchdowns.



