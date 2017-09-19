Detroit Tigers Jeff Ferrell recovering after being hit by line drive

The Detroit Tigers placed former Laney standout Jeff Ferrell in the Major League Baseball concussion protocol on Tuesday.
The decision came a day after Ferrell was hit in the back of the head by a line drive hit by Oakland’s Ryon Healy on Monday.
“I don’t remember it, honestly,” Ferrell said. “I knew what was going on. It’s just I was a little foggy at that point. Once I kind of stopped and kneeled down and tried to gather my thoughts, I thought about what was going on.”
A CT scan taken at the hospital Monday came back clean. There is a bruise behind his right ear.
“That area is real sore,” he said. “The swelling has gone down a lot. Hopefully, it continues to get better.”
Ferrell said he had never been hit in the head before.
