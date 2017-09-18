Former Laney standout Jeff Ferrell hit in head by line drive (Source: Raycom Media)

Detroit Tigers pitcher Jeff Ferrell was hit in the head by a line drive Monday night and left the game.

The former Laney standout was struck in the right side of the head by a drive off the bat off Oakland’s Ryon Healy that measured at nearly 103 miles per hour.

Ferrell never went down, but immediately jogged toward the Tigers' dugout.

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said that Ferrell was responsive and very alert after being hit.

Still, Ferrell was taken to the hospital for a CTE scan, and according to Tiger beat writer Emily Waldon is doing better than expected.

