Two area golfers getting an opportunity of a lifetime

Two area high school golfers are getting an opportunity of a lifetime.

Jayla Rogers of Laney and West Brunswick’s Spencer Faircloth will play alongside a PGA Champions Tour player in the Pure Insurance Championship Impacting The First Tee at Pebble Beach this weekend.

Rogers and Faircloth, who both participated in The First Tee of Brunswick County, will join 79 other youth from around the country to take part in the event.

Part of the event will be televised on the Golf Channel on Friday, Sept 22, 6-9 p.m., Saturday, Sept 23, 5:30-9 p.m. and Sunday, Sept 24, 6-9 p.m.

