Friday Night Football Week 5 Scoreboard

Dixon 0, Topsail 47 F
Ashley 15, East Duplin 40 F
Purnell Swett 14, Hoggard 38 F
Whiteville 40, East Columbus 0 F
South Columbus 14, East Bladen 13 F
West Bladen 14, Red Springs 27 F
West Columbus 0, Fairmont 34 F
James Kenan 7, Northside-Jackson 42 F
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.