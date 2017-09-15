Friday Night Football Week 5 Scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Friday Night Football Week 5 Scoreboard

Dixon 0, Topsail 47 F 
Ashley 15, East Duplin 40 F
Purnell Swett 14, Hoggard 38 F
Whiteville 40, East Columbus 0 F
South Columbus 14, East Bladen 13 F
West Bladen 14, Red Springs 27 F
West Columbus 0, Fairmont 34 F
James Kenan 7, Northside-Jackson 42 F

