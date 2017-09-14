MacKenzie Gore named a 2018 top prospect

The San Diego Padres saw enough out of Whiteville’s MacKenzie Gore to take him with the third pick in the 2017 Major League Baseball draft.

The rest of baseball is now taking notice.

MLB.com writer Jim Callis recently posted an article about who he believes will be baseball’s top 10 prospects a year from now and he has Gore ranked as the seventh best prospect.

Gore didn’t disappoint in his first professional season in the Arizona Rookie League. The left-hander was 0-1, but posted an earned run average of 1.27, and struck out 34 batters in 21.1 innings.

