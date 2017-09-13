Aviation company going wheels up for Irma relief

Seahawk Aviation plans to take 13 planes to Key West to help with Irma relief. (Source: WECT)

Seahawk Aviation is doing all it can to get relief to those that need it the most in the Florida Keys after Hurricane Irma.

Ryan Evans, vice president at Seahawk, decided to help after he wasn't able to get to victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

“There is just so much devastation down there," Evans said. "I imagine that there will just be a runway that is clear for us to land on, and people down there to help.”

Evans said 13 planes will head to Key West within the next few weeks to serve the people in desperate need of aid.

“With Key West and the bridges not being able to be accessed or have limited access, we were looking to try and fly planes in as soon as the airport is open to bring supplies and needed material for them," he said.

It didn't take long for Evans to convince his customers at Seahawk to help with the cause.

“I just went down my customer list, and I got to about 10 phone calls and about nine of them committed," Evans said. "I realized then I needed to slow down on airplanes and actually ask for donations.”

Evans is collecting supplies in partnership with Aerobridge.org. The group needs several items including:

Diapers

Trash bags

Baby wipes

Canned food

Soap and cleaning supplies

All of the donations can be taken to Seahawk Aviation at 1501 John Morris Rd.

Evans wants people to know that every little bit helps.

“Not everybody has an airplane, but everybody has a couple bucks to give down to Florida," he said.

