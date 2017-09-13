South Columbus’s Seth Buffkin named WECT Athlete of the Week

South Columbus’s Seth Buffkin is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

The senior middle linebacker and fullback did it all in the Stallions’ 42-6 win over Red Springs.



Buffkin recorded nine tackles, and one interception that he returned 65 yards. He also rushed the ball five times for 25 yards and one touchdown.



