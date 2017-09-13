MISSING: Hampstead teen last seen early Tuesday morning

The Pender County Sheriff's Office said Kassie Congleton may be with an unknown white male in a white 1992 Jeep. (Source: Pender County Sheriff's Office)

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public's help in locating a missing juvenile.

Kassie Congleton, 16, of Hampstead, was last seen at her residence on Cardinal Acres Drive around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to a sheriff's office email, Congleton may be with an unknown white male in a white 1992 Jeep with ECT-3671 plates.

Congleton was last seen wearing multi-colored leggings and a red shirt with “PINK” on it.

Anyone with information about Congleton's whereabouts is asked to contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1212.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.