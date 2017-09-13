Man wrongfully convicted of murder accepts Bladen County's $4M offer

Joseph Sledge has verbally accepted a financial settlement offer from Bladen County.

An assistant county manager said in an email Wednesday that Sledge, who was wrongfully convicted and later found innocent of a 1976 murder, accepted an offer of $4 million to settle the case. She said documentation to close the case is being finalized, but there is no specific time frame on when it will be complete.

Sledge spent 37 years in prison for the murder of Josephine and Aileen Davis. The conviction was overturned and Bladen County leaders agreed to the $4 million offer in late August.

