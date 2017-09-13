Week 5 high school football schedule

September 15
Week 5
Dixon at Topsail
Ashley at East Duplin
Purnell Swett at Hoggard
Whiteville at East Columbus
South Columbus at East Bladen
West Bladen at Red Springs
West Columbus at Fairmont
James Kenan at Northside-Jackson
