Week 5 high school football schedule

September 15

Week 5

Dixon at Topsail 
Ashley at East Duplin
Purnell Swett at Hoggard
Whiteville at East Columbus
South Columbus at East Bladen
West Bladen at Red Springs
West Columbus at Fairmont
James Kenan at Northside-Jackson

