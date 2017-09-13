CFPUA update provides details on GenX levels, aquifer project

GenX levels in treated water at the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant remain well below the NC Department of Health and Human Services health goal according to a Cape Fear Public Utility Authority update sent Wednesday afternoon.

Levels of GenX, an untreated compound discharged into the Cape Fear River by the Chemours Company, were at 29 and 33 parts per trillion on Aug. 25 and 28, respectively. The DHHS health goal is 140 ppt.

Raw water samples have not been taken since Aug. 19.

The CFPUA held its monthly board meeting Wednesday morning and two presentations were given. CFPUA Executive Director Jim Flechtner provided an update on the utility authority's actions in communications, sampling, operations and legal fields.

In the second presentation, Rick Catlin of Catlin Engineers and Scientists -- a third-party firm that is managing the CFPUA's aquifer storage and recovery project -- talked about the removal of nearly 50 million gallons of water containing GenX.

Catlin's documents can be viewed in the following PDF:

