Police seek driver in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in downtown Wilmington

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.More >>
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
At least one person is dead and three others injured from a shooting at a Washington high school Wednesday.More >>
At least one person is dead and three others injured from a shooting at a Washington high school Wednesday.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with an open can of beer. An Horry County Police official confirmed the mayor was not cited or charged, and said that their officers' response "will be a training opportunity" for their agency.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with an open can of beer. An Horry County Police official confirmed the mayor was not cited or charged, and said that their officers' response "will be a training opportunity" for their agency.More >>
The man went to the hospital with the intent of killing his 70-year-old mother, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.More >>
The man went to the hospital with the intent of killing his 70-year-old mother, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.More >>