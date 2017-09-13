Police seek driver in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in downtown Wilmington

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public's help to track down the driver of a car that injured a pedestrian in a hit-and-run in the downtown area last month.

According to police officials, the incident happened in the 100 block of Market Street around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 19.

Do you recognize this 07-08 Nissan Altima w/ a spare tire on the rear passenger side? It was involved in a hit & run on Aug. 19 in downtown. pic.twitter.com/IdhZcehHKQ — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) September 13, 2017

The suspected vehicle, a 2007-08 Nissan Altima with a spare tire on the rear passenger side, struck a pedestrian in front of Ibiza Nightclub and took off.

The victim suffered a fractured knee and broken clavicle.

If you have any information, contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” and starting the text with “Tip708.”

