Kure Beach woman to bring supplies, medication to devastated St. John

A Kure Beach woman is making the trip from Pleasure Island to a different island after it was devastated by Hurricane Irma.

Lisa George will leave Raleigh Wednesday night with bags packed with much-needed supplies.

From Raleigh, she will travel to San Jose, then to St. Croix before taking a boat to the island of St. John.

George lived on the island for six months while getting her captain's boating license.

Now she's heading back with medication, bug spray, tools, and other supplies to help in any way she can.

Within a week of the storm, community members helped her gather the supplies and donations. She said Kure Beach and St. John are similar in their generosity.

"Ironically their island is similar to our island here, Pleasure Island," George said. "Very charitable people step up to help each other. The spirit is the same there. Everyone kind of knows each other. It's a small island. The spirit of the people is unbreakable and that's what makes St. John unique."

George is a nurse and plans to volunteer at a clinic while she is in St. John. She is bringing a tent to sleep in and packaged tuna fish and protein bars to eat.

She recommends donating to Kenny Chesney's Love for Love City Foundation if you would like to directly help the people of St. John.

