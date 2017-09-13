Eaton Elementary holds "coin wars" to raise money for hurricane victims

Students at Eaton Elementary School recently raised over $3,500 to send to Hurricane Harvey and Irma victims through what they called "coin wars." (Source: Brent Hall)

The coin wars were started by third grade teacher Brent Hall and first grade teacher Caitlin Fischetti.

They told their students to bring in any loose change they had lying around their house and that it would ultimately be donated to victims of Hurricane Harvey and Irma.

At first it was just a competition between first and third grade. They were trying to see which grade could raise the most money. But soon the whole school joined in.

Whichever grade brought in the most loose change that day would get a prize the next day such as crazy sock day, hat day, or sit by your best friend at lunch day.

The loose change could come from parents pockets and purses, but they also encouraged the students to donate their own money. Hall and Fischetti said the students started bringing in money they earned from lemonade stands, chores and even their own piggy banks.

"We definitely used it as an opportunity to teach empathy," Fishcetti said. "We talked about what it would be like if a hurricane came through and what that might look like at our school and our home and different ways that we can help. And so we really wanted the children to take ownership themselves."

Both teachers didn't expect their school would raise so much money and were overwhelmed by the excitement from the kids.

"After the first two days were so successful, we were like, okay it's going to kind of dwindle off, we're not going to be doing as much counting," Hall said "And then it got more and more each day and kept increasing and increasing. And I think it's because the kids really were taking ownership and doing things to raise more money."

The money was originally intended to just go to Hurricane Harvey victims but while the coin wars were going on Irma hit Florida so they decided to split all the money raised between a Houston school system and a Florida school system.

