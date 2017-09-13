Wilmington man affiliated with national street gang gets 27 years in prison

Kejuan Tizom Shabazz Smith was convicted of conspiracy to distribute heroin and possession of a firearm by a felon. (Source: BCSO)

A Wilmington gang member was sentenced to 27 years in prison Wednesday on drug and gun charges.

According to a news release from the US Attorney's Office, Kejuan Tizom Shabazz Smith, 24, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute heroin and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. An investigation by federal and state law enforcement agencies revealed that Smith was a leader of the Nine Trey Gangsters, a Wilmington-based subset of the United Blood Nation (UBN) street gang.

In July and August 2016, a wiretap of a cell phone used by Smith intercepted him communicating with other gang members on a daily basis about selling heroin and other gang-related crimes.

On Aug. 4, 2016, Smith stockpiled firearms and ammunition at a Wilmington residence as part of a plan to travel to Goldsboro with other gang members to carry out a hit on a rival gang member, according to Wednesday's release. That night, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the residence, resulting in the seizure of 13 firearms and ammunition as well as a military grade ballistic vest.

Multiple co-defendants were charged and have been sentenced in federal court in connection with this prosecution:

Khalil Djour Truesdale was convicted of conspiracy to distribute heroin and sentenced to 78 months imprisonment.

Theodore Pierce was convicted of heroin distribution and firearms offenses and sentenced to 102 months imprisonment.

Theodore Hardy was convicted of heroin distribution and sentenced to 84 months imprisonment.

Daenzal Murphy was convicted of heroin distribution and sentenced to 14 months imprisonment.

Alicia Rashawn Johnson was convicted of heroin distribution and sentenced to 13 months imprisonment.

Darrell Tykwan Atkinson was convicted of heroin distribution and sentenced to 14 months imprisonment.

Co-defendants Takeem Leinard Collins and Kashif Arde Rhodes have entered guilty pleas and will be sentenced at a later date.

