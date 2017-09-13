Wilmington man affiliated with national street gang gets 27 year - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Wilmington man affiliated with national street gang gets 27 years in prison

A Wilmington gang member was sentenced to 27 years in prison Wednesday on drug and gun charges.

According to a news release from the US Attorney's Office, Kejuan Tizom Shabazz Smith, 24, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute heroin and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. An investigation by federal and state law enforcement agencies revealed that Smith was a leader of the Nine Trey Gangsters, a Wilmington-based subset of the United Blood Nation (UBN) street gang.

In July and August 2016, a wiretap of a cell phone used by Smith intercepted him communicating with other gang members on a daily basis about selling heroin and other gang-related crimes.

On Aug. 4, 2016, Smith stockpiled firearms and ammunition at a Wilmington residence as part of a plan to travel to Goldsboro with other gang members to carry out a hit on a rival gang member, according to Wednesday's release. That night, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the residence, resulting in the seizure of 13 firearms and ammunition as well as a military grade ballistic vest.

Multiple co-defendants were charged and have been sentenced in federal court in connection with this prosecution:

  • Khalil Djour Truesdale was convicted of conspiracy to distribute heroin and sentenced to 78 months imprisonment.
  • Theodore Pierce was convicted of heroin distribution and firearms offenses and sentenced to 102 months imprisonment.
  • Theodore Hardy was convicted of heroin distribution and sentenced to 84 months imprisonment.
  • Daenzal Murphy was convicted of heroin distribution and sentenced to 14 months imprisonment.
  • Alicia Rashawn Johnson was convicted of heroin distribution and sentenced to 13 months imprisonment.
  • Darrell Tykwan Atkinson was convicted of heroin distribution and sentenced to 14 months imprisonment.
  • Co-defendants Takeem Leinard Collins and Kashif Arde Rhodes have entered guilty pleas and will be sentenced at a later date.

