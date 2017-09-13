MISSING: Pender County teen last seen Sunday

The Pender County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing 17-year-old girl.

According to officials, Madison Davis was last seen Sept. 10 at her residence on Lafayette Street in Scotts Hill.

She may be operating a silver 2000 Ford Focus ZX3 with NC tags PFK-6097.

Anyone with information about Davis is asked to contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1212.

