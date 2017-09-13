Columbus Co. woman accused of selling oxycodone pills out of her home

The Columbus County Sheriff's Office has arrested a woman and charged her with selling prescription pills out of her home.

According to officials, Vice and Narcotics detectives with the sheriff's office executed a search warrant on Tuesday at a home in the 1200 block of Bill Hooks Road.

Tina Robin White, 59, was taken into custody and charged with four counts of trafficking opium/heroin and one count of maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.

Sheriff's officials said they learned of White's alleged offenses during a separate narcotics investigation.

In July 2017, an undercover agent initiated a controlled buy from White and purchased 50 oxycodone tablets, which have a street value of about $500.

White was booked into the Columbus County Jail and given a $127,500 bond.

