Three people injured following wreck in front of Echo Farms

Three people were injured following a wreck in front of the entrance to Echo Farms in Wilmington Wednesday afternoon.

According to Linda Thompson, spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department, the accident happened around 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and George Anderson Drive.

TRAFFIC ALERT! Motorists should avoid Carolina Bch. Rd. between Independence Blvd. & St. Andrews. Traffic Crash — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) September 13, 2017

Thompson said a van driven by Patricia Louann Cofflin ran a red light and struck a car driven by 83-year-old Robert John Davis Jr.

Davis Jr. was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Cofflin along with her daughter were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Cofflin's granddaughter was also taken to the hospital, but she was uninjured, Thompson said.

Charges are pending.

The southbound lanes of Carolina Beach Road heading towards Monkey Junction were shut down for about an hour while crews worked to clear the scene. Police diverted traffic into Echo Farms to bypass the crash.

All lanes of Carolina Beach Road have since been reopened to traffic.

