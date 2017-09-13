Four people taken to the hospital following wreck in front of Echo Farms

Four people were taken to the hospital following a wreck in front of the entrance to Echo Farms in Wilmington Wednesday afternoon.

A van and a car collided just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and George Anderson Drive.

TRAFFIC ALERT! Motorists should avoid Carolina Bch. Rd. between Independence Blvd. & St. Andrews. Traffic Crash — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) September 13, 2017

Four people were taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment. One of the victims sustained critical injuries.

Police said charges are pending.

The southbound lanes of Carolina Beach Road heading towards Monkey Junction were shut down for about an hour while crews worked to clear the scene. Police diverted traffic into Echo Farms to bypass the crash.

All lanes of Carolina Beach Road are now open to traffic.

