UNCW golfers honored by CAA

Two UNCW golfers were honored by the Colonial Athletic Association on Wednesday.

Thao My Nguyen was named the women's golfer of the week while Blake McShea was the men's golfer of the week.

Nguyen finished in a tie for first place at the William & Mary Invitational while the Seahawks finished in second in the tournament. Nguyen finished the tournament with a 2-over par 218, including a 2-under par 70 in the final round, to claim the first top-five finish of her college career.



"I am very happy for Thao My as she had an outstanding tournament and was so consistent from tee to green," said UNCW coach Cindy Ho. "Her par 3 and par 5 scoring were excellent, but especially on the par 5 holes where she played them at five-under par. She has worked extremely hard this summer, making improvements in her short game and it has definitely showed in the competition."

McShea finished in third place in his UNCW debut at the Turning Stone Intercollegiate. He tallied 12 birdies over the course of his three rounds.

