State hosting info session on well sampling near Chemours

The NC Department of Environmental Quality and the Department of Health and Human Services will host an information session in Robeson County Thursday for those interested in the state's plans to test private wells near the Chemours' Fayetteville Works facility.

The session will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Pauls Middle School at 526 West Shaw St. in St. Pauls. The community will have an opportunity to ask state officials questions about the state’s plans for testing. Eligible residents also will be able to sign up to have their wells tested.

State officials plan to start collecting test samples from residential wells near the Chemours facility on Friday as part of an ongoing investigation into the chemical GenX.

“People in this community deserve to know about the safety of their well water and we’re working to get them answers,” said Michael Regan, secretary of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality. “Thursday’s meeting will give people who use these wells an opportunity to learn more about the well sampling process and next steps.”

State officials must have a resident’s permission to conduct testing on a private well. The test samples will be taken to Gel Laboratories in Charleston, S.C., for analysis of GenX, PFOA and PFOS, which were detected in the preliminary test results from the industrial wells at the Chemours’ facility.

