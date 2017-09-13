Bodies of Duke Life Flight crew escorted back to Durham

The bodies of three of the four victims from last week's deadly medical helicopter crash are being escorted to Durham from Greenville Wednesday morning.

The Duke Life Flight helicopter crashed last Friday near Belvidere in Perquimans County, killing three crew members and a patient.

The bodies of flight nurses Kris Harrison and Crystal Sollinger and pilot Jeff Burke were transported by hearses with two dozen law enforcement and EMS vehicles taking part in the escort.

Along the way, trucks from multiple fire departments were parked on overpasses to show their respect for the three crew members, WITN reports.

The helicopter was en route to Duke University Hospital in Durham from Sentara Albermarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City when it crashed in a grassy field, WITN reports.

Duke University said the Life Flight program has grounded all flights until further notice.

