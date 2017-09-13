NC inmate captured in Johnston County after escaping custody twice, officials say

Authorities say a 23-year-old man who not only escaped from the Greene Correctional Institution Wednesday but also escaped from Benson police custody just hours later has been arrested.

Daroyl Little Jr., 23, is serving a sentence at the Greene Correctional Institution for habitual felony breaking and entering. His projected release date was November 2018.

He was last seen at the correctional institution around 1 a.m., officials said.

Around 1:30 a.m., Benson police responded to a disturbance at an apartment complex near Benton and Whittington streets. Officers weren’t able to locate the disturbance but officers received a similar call at the same apartment complex four hours later.

Officers then located a man who provided officers with false identification, officials said. That man, later identified as Little, became belligerent. Officers took Little into custody only to have him escape.

After he escaped from Benson police, officers learned of Little’s real identity and his recent escape from the correctional institution.

Prison officials say their emergency response team took Little into custody around 10 a.m.

Greene Correctional Institution is located in Maury.

Copyright 2017 WNCN. All rights reserved. WECT contributed to this report.