Key West man heads to Wilmington in duct taped bus

A shell of a bus sits in a garage days before Rock Soloman pieced it together to escape Irma. (Source: Rock Soloman)

This is what Rock Soloman's bus looked like days before he escaped Key West from Hurricane Irma. (Source: Rock Soloman)

Rock Solomon calls Key West home. As a musician playing at local establishments there, his main mode of transportation is a bike.

Several years ago he purchased a limo bus, saving it from a scrap yard, the large metal contraption would be his labor of love for the next several years.

"I bought it with the intention of touring around as a musician, but it started to become a huge financial burden," Solomon said.

As Hurricane Irma set it sights on the Keys of Florida, Solomon feverishly worked for three days around the clock to put the bus back together so he could evacuate. He has his sights set on Wilmington where his daughter lives.

"Just days before the hurricane, the bus had no floor, no windows, no doors, no rear wheels, no fuel system, no windshield," Solomon said.

With duct tape and bungee cords, he pieced the bus back together and hit the road.

"I drove to West Palm Beach through the hurricane, water was coming through the floor, through the ceiling, I was soaking wet driving through the hurricane," Solomon explained.

He encountered more problems with the vehicle in West Palm Beach including a failed starter. He faced another bump in the road when he broke down in Myrtle Beach at the state line.

"This bus is a sturdy vehicle, and she saved me from the storm, just as I saved her from the scrap yard," Solomon said.

