3 teens charged in Wilmington home invasion

Wilmington police arrested three teens accused of an armed home invasion early Wednesday morning.

According to Linda Thompson, spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department, the incident happened at the Campus Cove Apartments around 1 a.m.

Thompson said the three teens, one of which was armed with a gun, forced their way inside the apartment and demanded money from the three occupants.

The teen armed with a gun struck one of the victims in the head with the firearm, Thompson said.

Police arrested the three teens outside the apartment.

Brandyn Queen, 17, Michael Mitchell, 18, and a 15-year-old juvenile were taken into custody.

Mitchell and Queen were both charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and first-degree burglary. Mitchell faces additional charges of assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a stolen firearm.

Both teens were booked into the New Hanover County Jail under $200,000 bonds.

The unnamed 15-year-old was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

